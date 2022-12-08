CONFERENCE HISTOIRE DE L’ART – LES 7 PECHES CAPITAUX
CONFERENCE HISTOIRE DE L’ART – LES 7 PECHES CAPITAUX, 8 décembre 2022, .
CONFERENCE HISTOIRE DE L’ART – LES 7 PECHES CAPITAUX
2022-12-08 15:00:00 – 2022-12-08
A 15 h au Théâtre Municipal :
Les septs péchés capitaux : source d’inspiration des artistes
Conférence donnée par Dominique LEMAITRE-MORY, Graveurs d’estampes.
Les septs péchés capitaux : source d’inspiration des artistes
Conférence donnée par Dominique LEMAITRE-MORY, Graveurs d’estampes.
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-20 par