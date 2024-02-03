CONFÉRENCE EN HISTOIRE DE L’ART Thionville
CONFÉRENCE EN HISTOIRE DE L’ART Thionville, samedi 3 février 2024.
CONFÉRENCE EN HISTOIRE DE L’ART Thionville Moselle
Conférence animée par Catherine Koenig, conférencière nationale.
Le 3 février :
L’art nouveau 1890 1910, une ambition partagée
Le 23 mars :
Paul Klee, histoire naturelle infinie
Sur inscription / Dans la limite des places disponiblesTout public
0 EUR.
1 Place André Malraux
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est e.bordin@centre-jacques-brel.com
Début : 2024-02-03 14:30:00
fin : 2024-02-03 16:00:00
L'événement CONFÉRENCE EN HISTOIRE DE L'ART Thionville a été mis à jour le 2024-01-27