Conférence Dr Antonio Sica – New and old aspects of cancer immunotherapy

le jeudi 17 février à 11:00

While anticancer immunotherapy primarily attempts to reinvigorate the specific anticancer functions of lymphocytes, many studies point out that alterations in the frequency and function of myeloid cells, as reported in cancer patients, can dramatically interfere with the response to therapies. Therefore, new translational strategies targeting TAM and MDSC, in combination with classical treatments, are constantly evolving and show encouraging results. I will provide a comprehensive overview of the function of myeloid cells in the context of cancer and new possible intervention strategies to limit their protumoral functions Lien teams : [https://bit.ly/337f7SP](https://bit.ly/337f7SP)

Dans le contexte de la situation sanitaires et des nouvelles instructions, cette conférence aura lieu uniquement par visioconférence sur MS Teams.

crct 2 avenue Hubert Curien 31000 Toulouse



2022-02-17T11:00:00 2022-02-17T12:30:00