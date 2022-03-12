CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres Coulobres
En présence d’Elisabeth Javelaud, sociologue et coordinatrice du livre, venez assister à une conférence sur l’ouvrage “Le choix de sobriétés”.
Entrée libre
fr.espondeilhan@gmail.com
Foyer rural d’Espondeilhan
Coulobres
