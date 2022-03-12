CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres Coulobres Catégories d’évènement: Coulobres

Hérault

CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres, 12 mars 2022, Coulobres. CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres

2022-03-12 – 2022-03-12

Coulobres Hérault Coulobres En présence d’Elisabeth Javelaud, sociologue et coordinatrice du livre, venez assister à une conférence sur l’ouvrage “Le choix de sobriétés”.

Entrée libre En présence d’Elisabeth Javelaud, sociologue et coordinatrice du livre, venez assister à une conférence sur l’ouvrage “Le choix de sobriétés”.

Entrée libre fr.espondeilhan@gmail.com En présence d’Elisabeth Javelaud, sociologue et coordinatrice du livre, venez assister à une conférence sur l’ouvrage “Le choix de sobriétés”.

Entrée libre Foyer rural d’Espondeilhan

Coulobres

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-03 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Coulobres, Hérault Autres Lieu Coulobres Adresse Ville Coulobres lieuville Coulobres Departement Hérault

Coulobres Coulobres Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/coulobres/

CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres 2022-03-12 was last modified: by CONFERENCE DEBAT – LE CHOIX DES SOBRIETES Coulobres Coulobres 12 mars 2022 Coulobres Hérault

Coulobres Hérault