CONFÉRENCE AUTISME, VERS UNE AUTRE INTELLIGENCE ? Belleville-sur-Meuse, mercredi 27 mars 2024.

Autisme, vers une autre intelligence ?
Comment agir concrètement dans le quotidien des enfants autistes, que ce soit à l’école ou en famille ? Une question essentielle traitée au cours de cette conférenceTout public
Début : 2024-03-27 18:00:00
fin : 2024-03-27 20:00:00
2 Place André Maginot
Belleville-sur-Meuse 55430 Meuse Grand Est
