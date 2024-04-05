Conférence au Lacotel Lacotel Soorts-Hossegor
Conférence au Lacotel Lacotel Soorts-Hossegor, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
Conférence au Lacotel Lacotel Soorts-Hossegor Landes
ORGANISÉE PAR HOSSEGOR LIONS CLUB HOSSEGOR CÔTE SUD DES LANDES
AU PROFIT DES RESTOS DU CŒUR
VENDREDI S AVRIL 2024 à 18 h 30 au LACOTEL à HOSSEGOR
Par Hugo VERLOMME Écrivain, journaliste conférencier, auteur de plus de 40 livres, initiateur de la journée du GOUF
Hossegor et Capbreton
Histoires d’eau et naissance d’un paysage
ENTRÉE 5 €
consommations non comprise
Inscription
anne.delapasse@orange.fr
06 11 46 73 61 5 5 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-05 18:30:00
fin : 2024-04-05
Lacotel 3058 Avenue du Touring Club de France
Soorts-Hossegor 40150 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine anne.delapasse@orange.fr
L’événement Conférence au Lacotel Soorts-Hossegor a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par OT Hossegor