Conférence au Lacotel Lacotel Soorts-Hossegor, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

ORGANISÉE PAR HOSSEGOR LIONS CLUB HOSSEGOR CÔTE SUD DES LANDES

AU PROFIT DES RESTOS DU CŒUR

VENDREDI S AVRIL 2024 à 18 h 30 au LACOTEL à HOSSEGOR

Par Hugo VERLOMME Écrivain, journaliste conférencier, auteur de plus de 40 livres, initiateur de la journée du GOUF

Hossegor et Capbreton

Histoires d’eau et naissance d’un paysage

ENTRÉE 5 €

consommations non comprise

Inscription

anne.delapasse@orange.fr

06 11 46 73 61 5 5 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-05 18:30:00

fin : 2024-04-05

Lacotel 3058 Avenue du Touring Club de France

Soorts-Hossegor 40150 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine anne.delapasse@orange.fr

