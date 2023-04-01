CONFERENCE – 35 ANS DE MOMENTS PARTAGES AVEC L’ETANG DE LINDRE Dieuze Dieuze
CONFERENCE – 35 ANS DE MOMENTS PARTAGES AVEC L’ETANG DE LINDRE
Le cercle culturel Edmond About propose une conférence animée par Daniel MANZI, photographe – 35 ans de moments partagés avec l’étang de Lindre.
mjc.dieuze@wanadoo.fr +33 3 87 86 97 41 http://www.mjc-dieuze.fr/
