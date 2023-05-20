La folie au Buron !, 20 mai 2023, .

Événement 100 % gourmand et festif dans un cadre exceptionnel en mode bandas..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . 25 EUR.

Condom-d’Aubrac 12470 Aveyron Occitanie



100% gourmet and festive event in an exceptional setting in bandas mode.

Un evento 100% gastronómico y festivo en un marco excepcional a modo de bandas.

100%ige Gourmet- und Festveranstaltung in einem außergewöhnlichen Rahmen im Bandas-Modus.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE LAGUIOLE