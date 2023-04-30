Châteaux en Fête – Château de Condat Château de Condat, 30 avril 2023, Condat-sur-Trincou.

SPECTACLE DE DANSE « DEDANS-DEHORS »

Un dialogue entre mouvement et son en espace dans les jardins du château. Un petit monde de fiction qui se construit en 3 temps trois mouvements, par Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…

Payant, participation libre et consciente.

Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli en intérieur.

Réservation recommandée par téléphone au 06.63.46.46.02 ou par mail à lechateaudecondat@gmail.com.

2023-04-30 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 18:30:00. .

Château de Condat Le Bourg

Condat-sur-Trincou 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DANCE PERFORMANCE « INSIDE-OUT

A dialogue between movement and sound in space in the gardens of the castle. A small world of fiction which is built in 3 times three movements, by Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…

Paying, free and conscious participation.

This animation is planned outside with the possibility of folding inside

Reservation recommended by phone at 06.63.46.46.02 or by mail at lechateaudecondat@gmail.com

ESPECTÁCULO DE DANZA « IN AND OUT

Un diálogo entre movimiento y sonido en los jardines del castillo. Un pequeño mundo ficticio construido en 3 tiempos tres movimientos, por Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…

Participación de pago, libre y consciente.

Esta animación está prevista en el exterior con la posibilidad de retirarse al interior

Reserva recomendada por teléfono al 06.63.46.46.02 o por correo a lechateaudecondat@gmail.com

TANZSHOW « INNEN-AUSSEN »

Ein Dialog zwischen Bewegung und Klang im Raum in den Gärten des Schlosses. Eine kleine fiktive Welt, die sich in drei Schritten aufbaut, von Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…

Kostenpflichtig, freie und bewusste Teilnahme.

Diese Animation ist im Freien vorgesehen, mit Rückzugsmöglichkeit in den Innenbereich

Reservierung empfohlen, telefonisch unter 06.63.46.02 oder per E-Mail an lechateaudecondat@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24