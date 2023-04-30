Châteaux en Fête – Château de Condat Château de Condat Condat-sur-Trincou
SPECTACLE DE DANSE « DEDANS-DEHORS »
Un dialogue entre mouvement et son en espace dans les jardins du château. Un petit monde de fiction qui se construit en 3 temps trois mouvements, par Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…
Payant, participation libre et consciente.
Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli en intérieur.
Réservation recommandée par téléphone au 06.63.46.46.02 ou par mail à lechateaudecondat@gmail.com.
Château de Condat Le Bourg
Condat-sur-Trincou 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
DANCE PERFORMANCE « INSIDE-OUT
A dialogue between movement and sound in space in the gardens of the castle. A small world of fiction which is built in 3 times three movements, by Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…
Paying, free and conscious participation.
This animation is planned outside with the possibility of folding inside
Reservation recommended by phone at 06.63.46.46.02 or by mail at lechateaudecondat@gmail.com
ESPECTÁCULO DE DANZA « IN AND OUT
Un diálogo entre movimiento y sonido en los jardines del castillo. Un pequeño mundo ficticio construido en 3 tiempos tres movimientos, por Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…
Participación de pago, libre y consciente.
Esta animación está prevista en el exterior con la posibilidad de retirarse al interior
Reserva recomendada por teléfono al 06.63.46.46.02 o por correo a lechateaudecondat@gmail.com
TANZSHOW « INNEN-AUSSEN »
Ein Dialog zwischen Bewegung und Klang im Raum in den Gärten des Schlosses. Eine kleine fiktive Welt, die sich in drei Schritten aufbaut, von Violaine Debien & Mme Crcr…
Kostenpflichtig, freie und bewusste Teilnahme.
Diese Animation ist im Freien vorgesehen, mit Rückzugsmöglichkeit in den Innenbereich
Reservierung empfohlen, telefonisch unter 06.63.46.02 oder per E-Mail an lechateaudecondat@gmail.com
