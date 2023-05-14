Concours régional de surfcasting Lit-et-Mixe
Concours régional de surfcasting, 14 mai 2023, Lit-et-Mixe .
Concours régional de surfcasting
Cap de l’Homy Lit-et-Mixe Landes
2023-05-14 09:00:00 – 2023-05-14 12:00:00
Lit-et-Mixe
Landes
Concours de pêche en mer. Championnat régional manche n°5 et Championnat des Landes n°3.
Informations la.louvine.scc@gmail.com.
La Louvine
Lit-et-Mixe
