Concours régional de surfcasting, 14 mai 2023, Lit-et-Mixe .

Concours régional de surfcasting

Cap de l’Homy Lit-et-Mixe Landes  
2023-05-14 09:00:00 – 2023-05-14 12:00:00

Lit-et-Mixe
Landes

  Concours de pêche en mer. Championnat régional manche n°5 et Championnat des Landes n°3.
Informations la.louvine.scc@gmail.com.

La Louvine

Lit-et-Mixe
