Bar breton Brec’h, le dimanche 6 mars à 14:30 Gratuit

Ouvert à tous ceux qui souhaitent chanter ou sonner l’hanter-dro. Inscription : steven.largouet@yahoo.fr pe 07 77 30 51 02 Organisé par le Bar Breton. Bar breton Brec’h 6 rue Georges Cadoudal 56400 Brec’h Brech Morbihan

