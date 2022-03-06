Concours Hanter-Dro (Danse) Bar breton Brec’h Brech
Concours Hanter-Dro (Danse) Bar breton Brec’h, 6 mars 2022, Brech.
Concours Hanter-Dro (Danse)
Bar breton Brec’h, le dimanche 6 mars à 14:30
Gratuit
Ouvert à tous ceux qui souhaitent chanter ou sonner l’hanter-dro. Inscription : steven.largouet@yahoo.fr pe 07 77 30 51 02 Organisé par le Bar Breton.
Bar breton Brec’h 6 rue Georges Cadoudal 56400 Brec’h Brech Morbihan
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-03-06T14:30:00 2022-03-06T17:30:00