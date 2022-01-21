Concours de nouvelles Ambassade de France – Colombo, 21 janvier 2022, Colombo.

le vendredi 21 janvier 2022

The Nights of Reading are an initiative from the French Ministry of Culture that celebrate the pleasure of reading all around the world. In Sri Lanka, for its second edition, we wanted to read aspiring and confirmed authors. Please submit your short stories before January 11, 2022, midnight (IST time) in a .doc or .pdf format to the e-mail address [contact@frenchspringfestival.com](mailto:contact@frenchspringfestival.com) The results will be announced Thursday January 20. Terms and conditions: The contest is open to all residents of Sri Lanka, with no age restriction. The text should abide to the following rules: It should be in English and its length should not exceed 15 000 caracters It should include the following sentence by French author Victor Hugo « Let’s love always! Let’s love again! » (from Les contemplations) It must not have been published before You must be responsible for having written the text yourself Copyright will remain with you as the writer. However, by entering this competition, you agree to the French Embassy and its partners using your text or excerpts of your text for possible exhibition, publication or promotional use. Jury: The Jury will be composed of: Bernard Lelarge, Cultural and Cooperation Counselor, Embassy of France Dinusha Ileperuma, Press attachée, Embassy of France Aurelia Collard, Cultural Attachée, Embassy of France The rest of the juries will be announced very soon ! Prizes: The prizes will be announced very soon ! If you have any questions on the contest please send them to [contact@frenchspringfestival.com](mailto:contact@frenchspringfestival.com)

