Concours de belote Saint-Bonnet-l’Enfantier, dimanche 11 février 2024.
Concours de belote Saint-Bonnet-l’Enfantier Corrèze
Concours individuel de belote.
1 lot pour chacun.
Buvette, casse-croûte offert
Tarif: 8€
informations: 06 84 50 05 50 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-11 13:30:00
fin : 2024-02-11 18:00:00
Salle polyvalente
Saint-Bonnet-l’Enfantier 19410 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
