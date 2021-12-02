CONCOURS DE BELOTE Roujan Roujan
EUR 6 6 L’Association ENSEMBLE ET SOLIDAIRES UNRPA section de ROUJAN, organise le JEUDI 2 Décembre un concours de belote à 14h. Salle du Peuple. Inscriptions 6€
+33 4 67 24 60 66
