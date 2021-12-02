CONCOURS DE BELOTE Roujan, 2 décembre 2021, Roujan.

CONCOURS DE BELOTE Roujan
2021-12-02 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-12-02
Roujan Hérault Roujan

EUR 6 6   L’Association ENSEMBLE ET SOLIDAIRES UNRPA section de ROUJAN, organise le JEUDI 2 Décembre un concours de belote à 14h. Salle du Peuple. Inscriptions 6€

L’Association ENSEMBLE ET SOLIDAIRES UNRPA section de ROUJAN, organise le JEUDI 2 Décembre un concours de belote à 14h. Salle du Peuple. Inscriptions 6€

+33 4 67 24 60 66

L’Association ENSEMBLE ET SOLIDAIRES UNRPA section de ROUJAN, organise le JEUDI 2 Décembre un concours de belote à 14h. Salle du Peuple. Inscriptions 6€

Roujan
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-19 par