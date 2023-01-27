CONCOURS DE BELOTE Cheix-en-Retz, 27 janvier 2023, Cheix-en-Retz Cheix-en-Retz.

CONCOURS DE BELOTE

3 place St Martin Salle Yvon Barbot Cheix-en-Retz Loire-Atlantique Salle Yvon Barbot 3 place St Martin 
2023-01-27 20:00:00 – 2023-01-27 20:00:00
Salle Yvon Barbot 3 place St Martin
Cheix-en-Retz
Loire-Atlantique

Cheix-en-Retz

  Pré-inscription par téléphone au 06 64 43 92 71 ou par mail.

1 lot de viande à chaque participant.

Bar & restauration sur place.

Paiement sur place à partir de 19h, début du concours à 20h.

La Cheixoise Foot Loisir organise un concours de belote. 

cheixoisefootloisir@gmail.com https://cheixoisefootloisir.sportsregions.fr/

Salle Yvon Barbot 3 place St Martin Cheix-en-Retz
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-17 par