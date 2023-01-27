CONCOURS DE BELOTE Cheix-en-Retz Cheix-en-Retz Cheix-en-Retz Catégories d’Évènement: Cheix-en-Retz

Loire-Atlantique Cheix-en-Retz Pré-inscription par téléphone au 06 64 43 92 71 ou par mail. 1 lot de viande à chaque participant. Bar & restauration sur place. Paiement sur place à partir de 19h, début du concours à 20h. La Cheixoise Foot Loisir organise un concours de belote. cheixoisefootloisir@gmail.com https://cheixoisefootloisir.sportsregions.fr/ Salle Yvon Barbot 3 place St Martin Cheix-en-Retz

