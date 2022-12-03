Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Seraucourt-le-Grand

Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand, 3 décembre 2022, Seraucourt-le-Grand. Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand

Rue du vieux moulin Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne

2022-12-03 – 2022-12-03 Seraucourt-le-Grand

Aisne Seraucourt-le-Grand Rendez-vous le samedi 3 décembre à 19 heures au Domaine de l’Arc en Ciel à Seraucourt le Grand pour pour un concours de belote.

Inscription au 0617717767

Tarif 6€/joueur. Rendez-vous le samedi 3 décembre à 19 heures au Domaine de l’Arc en Ciel à Seraucourt le Grand pour pour un concours de belote.

Inscription au 0617717767

Tarif 6€/joueur. +33 6 17 71 77 67 Seraucourt-le-Grand

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Seraucourt-le-Grand Autres Lieu Seraucourt-le-Grand Adresse Rue du vieux moulin Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne Ville Seraucourt-le-Grand lieuville Seraucourt-le-Grand Departement Aisne

Seraucourt-le-Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/seraucourt-le-grand/

Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand 2022-12-03 was last modified: by Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand 3 décembre 2022 Aisne Rue du vieux moulin Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne Seraucourt-le-Grand

Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne