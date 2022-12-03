Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand
Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand Seraucourt-le-Grand, 3 décembre 2022, Seraucourt-le-Grand.
Concours de belote à Seraucourt le Grand
Rue du vieux moulin Seraucourt-le-Grand Aisne
2022-12-03 – 2022-12-03
Seraucourt-le-Grand
Aisne
Seraucourt-le-Grand
Rendez-vous le samedi 3 décembre à 19 heures au Domaine de l’Arc en Ciel à Seraucourt le Grand pour pour un concours de belote.
Inscription au 0617717767
Tarif 6€/joueur.
Rendez-vous le samedi 3 décembre à 19 heures au Domaine de l’Arc en Ciel à Seraucourt le Grand pour pour un concours de belote.
Inscription au 0617717767
Tarif 6€/joueur.
+33 6 17 71 77 67
Seraucourt-le-Grand
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-22 par