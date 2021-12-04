Concerts sur le Chemin des Crèches Châlons-en-Champagne, 4 décembre 2021, Châlons-en-Champagne.

3 concerts organisés par les Amis des Orgues de Châlons-en-Champagne.

Samedi 4 décembre : D’un monde à l’autre
Dominique Taboureaux, Harmonia Chœur d’hommes

Samedi 11 décembre : Noël au grand orgue
Elodie Marchal

Samedi 18 décembre : Conte de Noël
Véronique Baës

Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne
