3 concerts organisés par les Amis des Orgues de Châlons-en-Champagne.
Samedi 4 décembre : D’un monde à l’autre
Dominique Taboureaux, Harmonia Chœur d’hommes
Samedi 11 décembre : Noël au grand orgue
Elodie Marchal
Samedi 18 décembre : Conte de Noël
Véronique Baës
infoaocc51@gmail.com
