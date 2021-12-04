Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne, Marne Concerts sur le Chemin des Crèches Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Catégories d’évènement: Châlons-en-Champagne

Marne

Concerts sur le Chemin des Crèches Châlons-en-Champagne, 4 décembre 2021, Châlons-en-Champagne. Concerts sur le Chemin des Crèches Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne

2021-12-04 – 2021-12-04 Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin

Châlons-en-Champagne Marne Châlons-en-Champagne 3 concerts organisés par les Amis des Orgues de Châlons-en-Champagne. Samedi 4 décembre : D’un monde à l’autre

Dominique Taboureaux, Harmonia Chœur d’hommes Samedi 11 décembre : Noël au grand orgue

Elodie Marchal Samedi 18 décembre : Conte de Noël

Véronique Baës infoaocc51@gmail.com Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-20 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Châlons-en-Champagne, Marne Autres Lieu Châlons-en-Champagne Adresse Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Ville Châlons-en-Champagne lieuville Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne