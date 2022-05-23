Concerts – Évaluation de fin de cycles Parthenay Parthenay Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay

Concerts – Évaluation de fin de cycles Parthenay, 23 mai 2022, Parthenay. Concerts – Évaluation de fin de cycles AUDITORIUM DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE 19 Avenue du Président Wilson Parthenay

2022-05-23 19:00:00 – 2022-05-24 20:30:00 AUDITORIUM DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE 19 Avenue du Président Wilson

Parthenay Deux-Sèvres Parthenay Évaluation de fin de cycles en Piano, Guitare, Flûte Traversière, Violon et Violoncelle. Ouvert à tous ! Évaluation de fin de cycles en Piano, Guitare, Flûte Traversière, Violon et Violoncelle. Ouvert à tous ! +33 5 49 64 03 45 Évaluation de fin de cycles en Piano, Guitare, Flûte Traversière, Violon et Violoncelle. Ouvert à tous ! ECOLE DE MUSIQUE

AUDITORIUM DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE 19 Avenue du Président Wilson Parthenay

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-19 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Deux-Sèvres, Parthenay Autres Lieu Parthenay Adresse AUDITORIUM DE L'ECOLE DE MUSIQUE 19 Avenue du Président Wilson Ville Parthenay lieuville AUDITORIUM DE L'ECOLE DE MUSIQUE 19 Avenue du Président Wilson Parthenay Departement Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/parthenay/

Concerts – Évaluation de fin de cycles Parthenay 2022-05-23 was last modified: by Concerts – Évaluation de fin de cycles Parthenay Parthenay 23 mai 2022 Deux-Sèvres Parthenay

Parthenay Deux-Sèvres