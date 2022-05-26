CONCERT – YOUNG TEAM FESTIVAL – BIG BRAVE – FAGELLE – MÉLATONINE, 26 mai 2022, .

CONCERT – YOUNG TEAM FESTIVAL – BIG BRAVE – FAGELLE – MÉLATONINE

2022-05-26 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-05-26

Big Brave (Can)

Southern Lords

Since their inception in 2012, BIG|BRAVE have explored terrains of experimental rock with a clear focus on the key principles; space, volume, and raw emotion. The essence of BIG | BRAVE’s magic has always been the way they balance these dynamics, and particularly how much sheer power comes from the beautifully quiet moments.

In the process of revisiting their early intentions, BIG | BRAVE have boldly evolved, emerging with a thrilling new body of work that is all at once refreshingly new, explosively heavy, dynamically loud, beautifully minimal, carefully repetitive, and totally and utterly cathartic.

The trio sound rejuvenateed and confident, and A Gaze Among Them is the sound of a band truly honing their craft, and feeling totally satisfied with it. Compelling. Necessary. Important.

Fågelle (Swe)

Bengans records

Fågelle creates music where layers of noise meet pop melodies in an exploration of rhythms and the subject of power. Through pedals, synthesizers and samplers, she dives deep into sounds, experimenting until she finds what will come together with poetry to create a compelling song in the middle ground between sound art and pop. Her sound world consists of everything from field-recordings from Moscow’s subway to roaring guitars and tormented synthesizers.

Mélatonine (Fr)

Trio (post ?) rock instrumental, machine puissante de riffs bruitistes, de distortions, de notes hypnotiques et de rythmiques intenses.

