CONCERT WONDERLAT Favières Favières
0 EUR Tout public
Adultes
Un groupe funk rock, au répertoire allant de steve wonder, mother finest, Aretha Franklin, Jamy Rocaille ect….
Piano/Keyboard: Jean Michel Vaicle
Batterie: Gille Charmot.
Guitare: Fanfy Souvet.
Basse: Fred Vincant
Chant:Emily Christy.
+33 3 83 51 63 09
base de loisirs
