Favières Favières Favières, Meurthe-et-Moselle CONCERT WONDERLAT Favières Favières Catégories d’évènement: Favières

Meurthe-et-Moselle

CONCERT WONDERLAT Favières, 13 août 2021, Favières. CONCERT WONDERLAT 2021-08-13 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2021-08-13 23:00:00 23:00:00

Favières Meurthe-et-Moselle Favières Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est France 0 EUR Tout public Adultes Un groupe funk rock, au répertoire allant de steve wonder, mother finest, Aretha Franklin, Jamy Rocaille ect…. Piano/Keyboard: Jean Michel Vaicle

Batterie: Gille Charmot.

Guitare: Fanfy Souvet.

Basse: Fred Vincant

Chant:Emily Christy. +33 3 83 51 63 09 base de loisirs dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-31 par MT TERRES TOULOISES Système d’information touristique LorrainSystème d’information touristique Lorrain

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Favières, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Favières Adresse Ville Favières lieuville 48.47333#5.96138