Concert Whico Skyla Chauny, 22 avril 2022, Chauny.

Concert Whico Skyla Chauny
2022-04-22 – 2022-04-22
Chauny Aisne Chauny

  Rendez-vous le vendredi 22 avril à 21h00 pour le concert de Whico Skyla à la V Room de Chauny.
Trop pop pour les rockeurs, trop rock pour les popeux.

Tarif : 2€

Informations au 03 65 31 00 01

+33 3 65 31 00 01

V Room
Chauny
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-03 par