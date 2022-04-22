Concert Whico Skyla Chauny Chauny
Concert Whico Skyla Chauny, 22 avril 2022, Chauny.
Concert Whico Skyla Chauny
2022-04-22 – 2022-04-22
Chauny Aisne Chauny
Rendez-vous le vendredi 22 avril à 21h00 pour le concert de Whico Skyla à la V Room de Chauny.
Trop pop pour les rockeurs, trop rock pour les popeux.
Tarif : 2€
Informations au 03 65 31 00 01
+33 3 65 31 00 01
V Room
Chauny
