Concert | Wasteland Boogie Trémargat
Concert | Wasteland Boogie Trémargat, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
Concert | Wasteland Boogie Trémargat Côtes-d’Armor
Concert Wasteland Boogie
Genre / Blues Rock
Wasteland Boogie est un nouveau groupe de Blues Rock venant du pays de Pontivy formé d’un quatuor avec 2 guitares, 1 percussion et 1 harmonica.
Entrée libre / restauration sur place.
Org. La Pépie .
Début : 2024-04-05 20:00:00
fin : 2024-04-05
Tremargad Kafe
Trémargat 22110 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne
