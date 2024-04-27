Concert | Voices Influence Gospel L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont, samedi 27 avril 2024.

Concert | Voices Influence Gospel L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont
Le groupe vocal Voices Influence Gospel présentera son nouveau spectacle grands standards du gospel et de la soul music, et titres de variété revisités en version gospel.
12 12 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-27 20:30:00
fin : 2024-04-27 23:00:00
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier
Cherves-Richemont 16370 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine vivreenborderies2@gmail.com
