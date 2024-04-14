CONCERT VIBRATIONS HISPANIQUES Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy, dimanche 14 avril 2024.

CONCERT VIBRATIONS HISPANIQUES Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy
Dimanche
Choeur des Chanteresses. Direction artistique Claire Zouloumian Gunsett.
Le livre Vermeil de Montserrat et polyphonies profanes de la Renaissance espagnole. Avec Nathalia Jacquel, viole de gambe, et Flore Gunsett, flûte traversière.
Participation libre.Tout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-14 16:00:00
fin : 2024-04-14 18:00:00
Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy 88230 Vosges Grand Est chanteresses.pages@orange.fr
