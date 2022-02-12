Concert : Tubalcaïn Sélestat Sélestat
Concert : Tubalcaïn Sélestat, 12 février 2022, Sélestat.
Concert : Tubalcaïn Sélestat
2022-02-12 20:00:00 – 2022-02-12
Sélestat Bas-Rhin
Soirée Trance avec au programme : Hilight tribe, La p’tite fumée, Eléments of Baraka, B.Brain et Yoy project.
Concert de musique trance aux Tanzmatten, avis aux amateurs !
+33 3 88 92 02 05
