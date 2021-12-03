Loriol-sur-Drôme Loriol-sur-Drôme Drôme, Loriol-sur-Drôme Concert : Trois Cafés Gourmands Loriol-sur-Drôme Loriol-sur-Drôme Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Loriol-sur-Drôme

Concert : Trois Cafés Gourmands Loriol-sur-Drôme, 3 décembre 2021, Loriol-sur-Drôme. Concert : Trois Cafés Gourmands 2021-12-03 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2021-12-03

Loriol-sur-Drôme Drôme Loriol-sur-Drôme EUR 26 Elle a déboulé sans crier gare la déferlante Trois Cafés Gourmands. Joviale et fédératrice. Saine et populaire. Instantanée et accueillante. https://www.fnacspectacles.com/place-spectacle/ticket-evenement/variete-et-chanson-francaises-3-cafes-gourmands-manlo3ca-lt.htm dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-24 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Loriol-sur-Drôme Autres Lieu Loriol-sur-Drôme Adresse Ville Loriol-sur-Drôme lieuville 44.75374#4.82042