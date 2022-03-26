CONCERT TREMPLINS DE LA CHANSON Saint-Ulphace Saint-Ulphace
CONCERT TREMPLINS DE LA CHANSON Saint-Ulphace, 26 mars 2022, Saint-Ulphace.
CONCERT TREMPLINS DE LA CHANSON Saint-Ulphace
2022-03-26 – 2022-03-26
Saint-Ulphace Sarthe Saint-Ulphace
Venez découvrir deux chanteurs de talents, aux univers bien différents… Adonis et Matt.
Participation libre – Entrée gratuite. Réservation obligatoire 06.59.29.34.27
+33 6 59 29 34 27
Venez découvrir deux chanteurs de talents, aux univers bien différents… Adonis et Matt.
Participation libre – Entrée gratuite. Réservation obligatoire 06.59.29.34.27
Saint-Ulphace
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-07 par