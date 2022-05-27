Concert The Wankers Martigues, 27 mai 2022, Martigues.

Martigues Bouches-du-Rhône

  Reprises Pop/Rock Acoustique.

Une soirée proposée au Bistrot Original Français (BOF) de Martigues.

lebofbof@gmail.com +33 4 65 05 95 88

