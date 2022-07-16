CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel
50 rue Raymond Poincaré La Maraude Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré
2022-07-16 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-07-16
Le groupe Sweet Madness se produira samedi à partir de 20h30.
+33 3 29 90 80 46
