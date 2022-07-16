CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Catégories d’évènement: Meuse

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel

CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel, 16 juillet 2022, Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel. CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS

50 rue Raymond Poincaré La Maraude Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré

2022-07-16 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-07-16

La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel

Meuse Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Le groupe Sweet Madness se produira samedi à partir de 20h30. +33 3 29 90 80 46 La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Meuse, Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Autres Lieu Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Adresse Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré Ville Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel lieuville La Maraude 50 rue Raymond Poincaré Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Departement Meuse

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vigneulles-les-hattonchatel/

CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 2022-07-16 was last modified: by CONCERT : SWEET MADNESS Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 16 juillet 2022 50 rue Raymond Poincaré La Maraude Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse

Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse