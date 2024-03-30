Concert « Steffhan » CASINO DE DAX Dax, samedi 30 mars 2024.

Concert « Steffhan » CASINO DE DAX Dax Landes

Retrouvez Steffhan, un fabuleux artiste landais pour lequel nous avons craqué ! Steffhan c’est avant tout une voix de ténor perfectionniste et cristalline qui s’approprie les interprétations avec sincérité, tempérance et force, en exprimant un riche panel d’émotions.

Retrouvez Steffhan, un fabuleux artiste landais pour lequel nous avons craqué ! Steffhan c’est avant tout une voix de ténor perfectionniste et cristalline qui s’approprie les interprétations avec sincérité, tempérance et force, en exprimant un riche panel d’émotions. 0 0 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-30 20:00:00

fin : 2024-03-30 22:00:00

CASINO DE DAX 8 AVENUE MILLIES LACROIX

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@casino-dax.net

L’événement Concert « Steffhan » Dax a été mis à jour le 2024-02-26 par OT Grand Dax