Concert Staccato – The Sey Sisters Lachapelle, 15 juillet 2022, Lachapelle.

Concert Staccato – The Sey Sisters
Église Saint-Roch Lachapelle Lot-et-Garonne  
2022-07-15 – 2022-07-15

Lachapelle
Lot-et-Garonne

Lachapelle

12 12 EUR   Venez nombreux au concert des « The Sey Sisters » organisé par l’association « Staccato ». Ce groupe espagnol vous invite à voyager dans l’univers gospel/soul.

©staccato
