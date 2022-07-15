Concert Staccato – The Sey Sisters Lachapelle Lachapelle
Concert Staccato – The Sey Sisters Lachapelle, 15 juillet 2022, Lachapelle.
Concert Staccato – The Sey Sisters
Église Saint-Roch Lachapelle Lot-et-Garonne
2022-07-15 – 2022-07-15
Lachapelle
Lot-et-Garonne
Lachapelle
12 12 EUR Venez nombreux au concert des « The Sey Sisters » organisé par l’association « Staccato ». Ce groupe espagnol vous invite à voyager dans l’univers gospel/soul.
Venez nombreux au concert des « The Sey Sisters » organisé par l’association « Staccato ». Ce groupe espagnol vous invite à voyager dans l’univers gospel/soul.
Venez nombreux au concert des « The Sey Sisters » organisé par l’association « Staccato ». Ce groupe espagnol vous invite à voyager dans l’univers gospel/soul.
©staccato
Lachapelle
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-21 par