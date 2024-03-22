CONCERT SOLIDAIRE PREVENTION CANCER Lunel
CONCERT SOLIDAIRE PREVENTION CANCER Lunel, vendredi 22 mars 2024.
CONCERT SOLIDAIRE PREVENTION CANCER Lunel Hérault
Concert solidaire avec le groupe La Bise à Madame , hommage à G. Brassens. Vendredi 22 mars 21h Salle Georges Brassens Lunel
Au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer.
Soirée cabaret tables et piste de danse, buvette et pâtisseries,
Ouverture des portes à 20.15 h
Entrée 15 € tarif spécial prévente à 13 € sur Helloasso.
Infos au 06 50 23 71 68 15 15 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-22 21:00:00
fin : 2024-03-22
Rue Tivoli
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement CONCERT SOLIDAIRE PREVENTION CANCER Lunel a été mis à jour le 2024-02-25 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL