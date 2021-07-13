Concert « Sojo » au BFOR Saint-Maixent-l’École Saint-Maixent-l'École
Concert « Sojo » au BFOR Saint-Maixent-l’École, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Saint-Maixent-l'École.
Concert « Sojo » au BFOR 2021-07-13 – 2021-07-13
Saint-Maixent-l’École Deux-Sèvres
Concert au bar/snack BFOR – Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole
Mardi 13 juillet 2021
Sojo : Guitare :Joël GRIZEAU / Chant : Sophie PIZON
Reprises pop internationales et chansons françaises
Renseignements : BFOR 05 49 75 13 60
Concert au bar/snack BFOR – Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole
Mardi 13 juillet 2021
Sojo : Guitare :Joël GRIZEAU / Chant : Sophie PIZON
Reprises pop internationales et chansons françaises
Renseignements : BFOR 05 49 75 13 60
+33 5 49 75 13 60
Concert au bar/snack BFOR – Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole
Mardi 13 juillet 2021
Sojo : Guitare :Joël GRIZEAU / Chant : Sophie PIZON
Reprises pop internationales et chansons françaises
Renseignements : BFOR 05 49 75 13 60
BFOR
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-05 par