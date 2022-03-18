Concert : soirée techno au Thy’roir Ploërmel Ploërmel
Concert : soirée techno au Thy’roir Ploërmel, 18 mars 2022, Ploërmel.
Concert : soirée techno au Thy’roir Le Thy’roir – bar hôtel le Thy 8 Boulevard Foch Ploërmel
2022-03-18 – 2022-03-18 Le Thy’roir – bar hôtel le Thy 8 Boulevard Foch
Ploërmel Morbihan Ploërmel
Pour cette soirée Techno, Smart’One débarque de Paris pour un mix-live qui devrait vous faire bouger. Seront présents également DJ Kartoon et Seeker. A partir de 20h
lethyhotel@gmail.com +33 2 97 74 05 21
Pour cette soirée Techno, Smart’One débarque de Paris pour un mix-live qui devrait vous faire bouger. Seront présents également DJ Kartoon et Seeker. A partir de 20h
Le Thy’roir – bar hôtel le Thy 8 Boulevard Foch Ploërmel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par OT PLOERMEL – Destination Brocéliande