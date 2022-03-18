Concert : soirée techno au Thy’roir Ploërmel Ploërmel Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan

Ploërmel

Concert : soirée techno au Thy'roir Ploërmel, 18 mars 2022, Ploërmel.
Le Thy'roir – bar hôtel le Thy 8 Boulevard Foch

2022-03-18

Pour cette soirée Techno, Smart'One débarque de Paris pour un mix-live qui devrait vous faire bouger. Seront présents également DJ Kartoon et Seeker. A partir de 20h
lethyhotel@gmail.com +33 2 97 74 05 21

Lieu Ploërmel
Adresse Le Thy'roir - bar hôtel le Thy 8 Boulevard Foch
Ville Ploërmel
Departement Morbihan

