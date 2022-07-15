Concert Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
2022-07-15 – 2022-07-15
Avec « Canaletto » : polyphonie et chants du monde.
5 voix, une guitare.
Un voyage musical à travers les chants sacrés et traditionnels d’Espagne, Ukraine, Ecosse, Mexique, Afrique du Sud et d’Occitanie.
Entrée : 12€
Gratuit pour les -10 ans.
+33 6 78 95 76 57
