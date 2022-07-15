Concert Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, 15 juillet 2022, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. Concert

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES à la cathédrale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne à la cathédrale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES

2022-07-15 – 2022-07-15

à la cathédrale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Haute-Garonne Avec « Canaletto » : polyphonie et chants du monde.

5 voix, une guitare.

Un voyage musical à travers les chants sacrés et traditionnels d’Espagne, Ukraine, Ecosse, Mexique, Afrique du Sud et d’Occitanie. Entrée : 12€

Gratuit pour les -10 ans. +33 6 78 95 76 57 à la cathédrale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-07 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Autres Lieu Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Adresse Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne à la cathédrale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Ville Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges lieuville à la cathédrale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Departement Haute-Garonne

Concert Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 2022-07-15 was last modified: by Concert Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 15 juillet 2022 SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES à la cathédrale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne