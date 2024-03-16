Concert Romain Lateltin association La Coccinelle Allègre
Concert Romain Lateltin association La Coccinelle Allègre, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Venez nous rejoindre pour ce moment musical avec Romain Lateltin en solo Chant/Ukulélé/Piano/Guitare/Banjolélé/Stomp box…
Début : 2024-03-16 19:00:00
fin : 2024-03-16
association La Coccinelle 8 Rue Notre Dame de l’Oratoire
Allègre 43270 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
