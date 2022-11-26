Concert rock : Pale Blue Eyes et Olivier Rocabois Arthez-de-Béarn Arthez-de-Béarn Catégories d’évènement: Arthez-de-Béarn

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concert rock : Pale Blue Eyes et Olivier Rocabois Arthez-de-Béarn, 26 novembre 2022, Arthez-de-Béarn. Concert rock : Pale Blue Eyes et Olivier Rocabois

14 place du Palais Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais

2022-11-26 20:45:00 – 2022-11-26 23:15:00

Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais

Arthez-de-Béarn

Pyrénées-Atlantiques Arthez-de-Béarn 12 EUR +33 6 82 49 47 05 Le Pingouin alternatif Le Pingouin alternatif

Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-19 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Arthez-de-Béarn, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Autres Lieu Arthez-de-Béarn Adresse Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais Ville Arthez-de-Béarn lieuville Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais Arthez-de-Béarn Departement Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concert rock : Pale Blue Eyes et Olivier Rocabois Arthez-de-Béarn 2022-11-26 was last modified: by Concert rock : Pale Blue Eyes et Olivier Rocabois Arthez-de-Béarn Arthez-de-Béarn 26 novembre 2022 14 place du Palais Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques