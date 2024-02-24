Concert Rock/Hard Rock Théâtre Geoffroy Martel Saintes
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert Rock/Hard Rock Théâtre Geoffroy Martel Saintes, samedi 24 février 2024.
Concert Rock/Hard Rock Théâtre Geoffroy Martel Saintes Charente-Maritime
FESTIVAL HARD ROCK et HEAVY METAL
30 30 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-24 14:00:00
fin : 2024-02-24 01:00:00
Théâtre Geoffroy Martel 26 rue Geoffroy Martel
Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine dcrmusic17@gmail.com
L’événement Concert Rock/Hard Rock Saintes a été mis à jour le 2024-02-21 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge