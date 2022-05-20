CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Lemberg Lemberg
Concert du mythique et mystérieux groupe du Bitcherland : Guisberg et de BOPS, groupe de garage de la scène rennaise.
À 20h00. Participation libre.
+33 3 87 06 49 32 https://www.facebook.com/bar.dominos
