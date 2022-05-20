CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Lemberg Lemberg Catégories d’évènement: Lemberg

Moselle

CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Lemberg, 20 mai 2022, Lemberg. CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Domino’s bar 2 rue du lotissement Lemberg

2022-05-20 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-05-20 Domino’s bar 2 rue du lotissement

Lemberg Moselle Lemberg Concert du mythique et mystérieux groupe du Bitcherland : Guisberg et de BOPS, groupe de garage de la scène rennaise.

À 20h00. Participation libre. +33 3 87 06 49 32 https://www.facebook.com/bar.dominos Domino’s bar 2 rue du lotissement Lemberg

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-15 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lemberg, Moselle Autres Lieu Lemberg Adresse Domino's bar 2 rue du lotissement Ville Lemberg lieuville Domino's bar 2 rue du lotissement Lemberg Departement Moselle

Lemberg Lemberg Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lemberg/

CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Lemberg 2022-05-20 was last modified: by CONCERT : ROCK D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS : GUISBERG ET BOPS Lemberg Lemberg 20 mai 2022 Lemberg Moselle

Lemberg Moselle