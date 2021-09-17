Gratentour Café municipal l'Entrepotes Gratentour, Haute-Garonne Concert Pop Rock avec THE FLOPPIES – Vendredi 17 septembre Café municipal l’Entrepotes Gratentour Catégories d’évènement: Gratentour

Haute-Garonne

Concert Pop Rock avec THE FLOPPIES – Vendredi 17 septembre Café municipal l’Entrepotes, 17 septembre 2021, Gratentour. Concert Pop Rock avec THE FLOPPIES – Vendredi 17 septembre

Café municipal l’Entrepotes, le vendredi 17 septembre à 19:00 La boîte aux artistes Café municipal l’Entrepotes Place de la mairie, 31150 Gratentour Gratentour Haute-Garonne

2021-09-17T19:00:00 2021-09-17T21:00:00

