Bitche 57230 L’Harmonie du Pays de Bitche et la Philharmonie de Diemeringen s’unissent pour vous proposer un grand concert “pop & pop” allant des Beatles à Queen. Entrée à 5,00 € (gratuit pour les enfants). +33 3 87 96 99 45 rue du Général Stuhl Espace René Cassin Bitche

