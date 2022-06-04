CONCERT : POP & POP Bitche Bitche
Bitche 57230
L’Harmonie du Pays de Bitche et la Philharmonie de Diemeringen s’unissent pour vous proposer un grand concert “pop & pop” allant des Beatles à Queen.
Entrée à 5,00 € (gratuit pour les enfants).
+33 3 87 96 99 45
