Concert Plein Chants Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt, 11 juin 2022, Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt.

Concert Plein Chants Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt

2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11

Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt 33220

Le 11 juin 2022, assistez au concert Plein Chants avec la participation de Ché-dric, Sleaze Freaks et Child in Time.

Entrée gratuite sur présentation du dernier single ou album de Ché-dric (en vente sur place single 5€/ album 10€). Grillades sandwich et boissons 2€.

Le 11 juin 2022, assistez au concert Plein Chants avec la participation de Ché-dric, Sleaze Freaks et Child in Time.

Entrée gratuite sur présentation du dernier single ou album de Ché-dric (en vente sur place single 5€/ album 10€). Grillades sandwich et boissons 2€.

+33 6 78 06 44 00

Le 11 juin 2022, assistez au concert Plein Chants avec la participation de Ché-dric, Sleaze Freaks et Child in Time.

Entrée gratuite sur présentation du dernier single ou album de Ché-dric (en vente sur place single 5€/ album 10€). Grillades sandwich et boissons 2€.

Cab Art 21

Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-02 par