Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie Concert avec Marc Meyer, pianiste-chanteur au répertoire très éclectique, influencé par des artistes internationaux comme Billy Joel, Jamie Cullum ou Elton John mais également des chanteurs français tels Michel Berger, Willam Scheller, Michel Delpech. booking@mgm-groupe.com +33 4 50 09 51 04 https://www.legrandbornand.com/ Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 7030 route du Chinaillon Le Grand-Bornand

