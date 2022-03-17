Concert piano & chant au Roc des Tours avec Marc Meyer Le Grand-Bornand Le Grand-Bornand
Concert piano & chant au Roc des Tours avec Marc Meyer Le Grand-Bornand, 17 mars 2022, Le Grand-Bornand.
Concert piano & chant au Roc des Tours avec Marc Meyer Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 7030 route du Chinaillon Le Grand-Bornand
2022-03-17 19:00:00 – 2022-03-17 Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 7030 route du Chinaillon
Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie
Concert avec Marc Meyer, pianiste-chanteur au répertoire très éclectique, influencé par des artistes internationaux comme Billy Joel, Jamie Cullum ou Elton John mais également des chanteurs français tels Michel Berger, Willam Scheller, Michel Delpech.
booking@mgm-groupe.com +33 4 50 09 51 04 https://www.legrandbornand.com/
Le Grand-Bornand Chinaillon 7030 route du Chinaillon Le Grand-Bornand
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-24 par