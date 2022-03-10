Concert piano & chant au Roc des Tours avec Jeanette Berger Le Grand-Bornand Le Grand-Bornand
Concert piano & chant au Roc des Tours avec Jeanette Berger Le Grand-Bornand, 10 mars 2022, Le Grand-Bornand.
Jeanette Berger chante la Soul au corps, d’une simplicité déroutante et enivrante. En tête à tête piano voix, elle distille un répertoire teinté de notes Blues et Jazzy, de Ray Charles à Alicia Keys, en passant par Aretha Franklin ou encore Amy Winehouse.
