CONCERT PATRICK FIORI THEATRE DE VERDURE DU MONT COTTON Bagnols S/ Ceze
Catégorie d’Évènement:
CONCERT PATRICK FIORI THEATRE DE VERDURE DU MONT COTTON Bagnols S/ Ceze, samedi 13 juillet 2024.
CONCERT PATRICK FIORILa période estivale à Bagnols-sur-Cèze (30, Gard) sera marquée par de nombreux événements dans le cadre des « Cèz’tivales 2024 ». Cette année encore, les concerts au théâtre de Verdure du Mont-Cotton vont rassembler de nombreux spectateurs, notamment autour du chanteur Patrick Fiori (13 juillet) et du groupe Magic System (12 juillet).L’ouverture des portes est prévue dès 20h.
Tarif : 17.00 – 32.20 euros.
Début : 2024-07-13 à 20:00
THEATRE DE VERDURE DU MONT COTTON 30200 Bagnols S/ Ceze 30