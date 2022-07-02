Concert par la Jimbr’tée Fleuriel Fleuriel
Fleuriel Allier
Atelier broderie l’après-midi animé par la Jimbr’tée, suivi d’un concert accompagné de danses traditionnelles.
accueil.historialfleuriel@ccspsl.fr +33 4 70 90 22 45 http://www.historialpaysansoldat.fr/
