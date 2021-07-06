Hyères Hyères Hyères, Var Concert Orchestre National Avignon-Provence Hyères Hyères Catégories d’évènement: Hyères

Var

Concert Orchestre National Avignon-Provence 2021-07-06 – 2021-07-06 Eglise Saint-Louis Centre-ville

Hyères Var Rendez-vous à l’église Saint-Louis pour assister au concert de l’orchestre national Avignon-Provence.

Direction et violon, Julien Chauvin

Soprano, Léïla Brédent

Orchestre National Avignon-Provence

Programme : Haendel, Mozart, Vivaldi +33 7 88 36 02 61 http://www.orchestre-avignon.com/ dernière mise à jour : 2021-05-07 par

