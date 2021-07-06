Concert Orchestre National Avignon-Provence Hyères Hyères
Hyères Var
Rendez-vous à l’église Saint-Louis pour assister au concert de l’orchestre national Avignon-Provence.
Direction et violon, Julien Chauvin
Soprano, Léïla Brédent
Orchestre National Avignon-Provence
Programme : Haendel, Mozart, Vivaldi
+33 7 88 36 02 61 http://www.orchestre-avignon.com/
