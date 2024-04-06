Concert Olivier Goubin Centre Culturel Roby Wolff St molf, samedi 6 avril 2024.

Concert Olivier Goubin Organisateur: Opération TOGO beatrice.togo@orange.fr Samedi 6 avril, 20h30 Centre Culturel Roby Wolff Public

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-06T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-06T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T22:30:00+02:00

Organisateur: Opération TOGO

beatrice.togo@orange.fr

Centre Culturel Roby Wolff Rue de la Duchesse Anne 44350 St molf St molf 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 62 50 77 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « accueil@saintmolf.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.mairie-saint-molf.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concert-olivier-goubin-st-molf.html »}] [{« link »: « mailto:beatrice.togo@orange.fr »}]

FAMILLE JEUNESSE