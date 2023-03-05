CONCERT : NOVO GENERE Sarralbe Sarralbe
rue du Maire Charles Wilhelm Sarralbe Moselle
2023-03-05 16:00:00 16:00:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00 18:00:00
Jacky Locks, Chef de Choeur des 2 000 Choristes, dirigera NOVO GENERE, son ensemble vocal composé de 16 choristes et 2 musiciens (piano et violoncelle).
Chants à travers le temps et autour du monde, chanson française, classique, musique sacrée, gospel, pop.
novo.genere@gmail.com +33 6 78 69 06 62 https://novogenere.wixsite.com/novo-genere
