Concert MØAA Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concert MØAA Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn, dimanche 11 février 2024.
Concert MØAA Le Pingouin alternatif Arthez-de-Béarn Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Pop Rock / Pop Gothic Rock.
Groupe américain.
Pop Rock / Pop Gothic Rock.
Groupe américain. EUR.
Le Pingouin alternatif 14 place du Palais
Arthez-de-Béarn 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-11
fin : 2024-02-11
L’événement Concert MØAA Arthez-de-Béarn a été mis à jour le 2024-01-23 par OT Coeur de Béarn
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Arthez-de-Béarn